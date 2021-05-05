Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. 2,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,069. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

