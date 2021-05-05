Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 19.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SGEN stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. 2,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,069. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.36.
In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.92.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
