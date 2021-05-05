NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.10% of NewMarket worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 497.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 123,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $25,592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 258.6% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEU stock opened at $351.20 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $332.45 and a 12-month high of $458.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.69 and its 200 day moving average is $386.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

