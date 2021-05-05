NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.63

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 125616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 729,853 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

