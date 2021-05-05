NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.63

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 125616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXE shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 729,853 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

