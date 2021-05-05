NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NREF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.78. 550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,302. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

