NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $842.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

