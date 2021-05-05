NFI Group (NFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect NFI Group to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI opened at C$27.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.16. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$13.03 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -8.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian raised their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.