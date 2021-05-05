NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 604,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,713.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDRBF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NDRBF stock remained flat at $$37.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

