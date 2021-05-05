NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to announce $451.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.30 million to $453.70 million. NICE posted sales of $411.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after purchasing an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NICE by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,717,000 after purchasing an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $33,605,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,270. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 1 year low of $161.30 and a 1 year high of $288.73.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

