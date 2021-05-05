Nikola (NKLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Nikola to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Nikola has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

Earnings History for Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Comments


