Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

