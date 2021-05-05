Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 197,678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,474,000 after purchasing an additional 119,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

In other Cimarex Energy news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

