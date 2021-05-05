Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,128 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $4,072,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 149.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 139.9% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.33.

ABMD stock opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.92.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

