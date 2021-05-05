Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of LTC Properties worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,916,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of LTC opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

