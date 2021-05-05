NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.320-1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NiSource also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.32-1.36 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

NI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 3,066,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,154. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

