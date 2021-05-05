NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 39,200 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 58.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after buying an additional 206,346 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.45. 107,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,439,630. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

