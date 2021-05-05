NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,080 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $29,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after buying an additional 5,179,570 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.61.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

