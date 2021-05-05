NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.65. 22,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,128. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

