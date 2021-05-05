Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €49.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €49.00 ($57.65) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.95 ($55.24).

FPE traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €35.10 ($41.29). The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.28. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

