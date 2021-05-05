Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €49.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €49.00 ($57.65) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.95 ($55.24).

FPE traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €35.10 ($41.29). The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.28. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

