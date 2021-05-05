Nordea Bank Abp’s (NRDBY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRDBY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.