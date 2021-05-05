Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $889.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

NOG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

