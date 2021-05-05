Northland Securities Trims Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Target Price to $66.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,879 shares of company stock worth $10,957,717 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 396.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 215,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

