Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Sells $1,042,390.44 in Stock

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE NOC traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, reaching $372.59. 12,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,663. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $368.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.72. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $5,643,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.