Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $81,648.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $72,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

NYSE NWN opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.82 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

