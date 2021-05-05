NOV Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $542,655,000 after buying an additional 1,576,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NOV by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 67.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 497,109 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $2,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

