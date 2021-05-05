NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $13.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 124,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,232. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NOV will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NOV by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,028 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 48.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 223,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NOV by 12.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 383,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,256 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.