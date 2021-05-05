Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Novavax by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after purchasing an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Novavax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX stock traded up $6.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,923. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.21.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total value of $694,307.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,722.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,708. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

