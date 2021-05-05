Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $180.67

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.67, but opened at $189.79. Novavax shares last traded at $189.22, with a volume of 33,071 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The company had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $115,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Insiders sold 75,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

