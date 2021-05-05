NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 1,925.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,963 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

NRG stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 32,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.