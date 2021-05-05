Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Lifted by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for approximately 4.2% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.27. 96,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,853. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 348.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

