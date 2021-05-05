Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:NUW traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,915. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
