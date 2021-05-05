Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:NUW traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,915. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.