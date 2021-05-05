Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NAZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,430. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
