Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NAZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,430. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.