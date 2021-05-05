Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of JHAA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.