Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of JHAA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 23,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

