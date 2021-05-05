Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

JFR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,619. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $207,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 201,467 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $1,926,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,163 shares of company stock worth $5,106,312 over the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

