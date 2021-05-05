Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 29,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,759. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.