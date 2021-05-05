Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.