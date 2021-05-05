Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NMI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,489. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

