Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of JPS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 6,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,183. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
