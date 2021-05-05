Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of JPS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 6,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,183. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

