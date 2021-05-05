Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,275. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
