Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. 139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,275. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

