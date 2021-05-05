Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NXR stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $19.25.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile
