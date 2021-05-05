nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $38.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.90 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.