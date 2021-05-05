NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Position Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in shares of NVR by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management grew its holdings in NVR by 3,279.2% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NVR by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR opened at $5,104.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4,791.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,409.21. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,660.00 and a twelve month high of $5,173.76.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $44.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.