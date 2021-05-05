O Dell Group LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,086 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $227.64. 178,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,184,906. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $194.03 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.