O Dell Group LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 3.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 393,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

