O Dell Group LLC Invests $248,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.72. 1,101,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

