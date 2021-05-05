Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

OMP traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,860. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $764.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.05 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $23.45.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

