Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 2.9%

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.66 and last traded at $27.20. Approximately 7,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCDGF shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ocado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

About Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

