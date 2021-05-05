Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,282.0 days.

OYIEF stock remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

OYIEF has been the subject of several research reports. Pareto Securities upgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Danske downgraded Ocean Yield ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

About Ocean Yield ASA

Ocean Yield ASA, a vessel owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through Tankers, Container Vessels, Car Carriers, Other Shipping, Other Oil Service, FPSO, and Other segments. The company has a fleet consisting of 68 vessels, including tankers, container vessels, dry-bulk, car carriers, gas carriers, and oil service vessels.

