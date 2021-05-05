Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $14.98. Ocugen shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 374,941 shares.

Specifically, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock worth $8,390,799. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

