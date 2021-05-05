Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPI stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. 316,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

