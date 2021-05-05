OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 10,222 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,603 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 57,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

AAPL stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.