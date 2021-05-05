Olin Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Olin has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olin to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.6%.

NYSE:OLN opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Research analysts predict that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

